Shirley A. (Barber) Magnant, 84, of North Kingstown, died peacefully at home on Friday, February 1, 2019. She was the loving wife of N. Peter Magnant, Sr.. Born in South Kingstown, she was a daughter of the late Henry R. Barber & Mildred M. (Harrington) Barber.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her loving children: Gwynne Lambert & her husband Terry of Lafayette, LA, and N. Peter Magnant, Jr. & his wife Edelia of Westerly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery.
Relatives friends are invited & may call on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 pm in THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD, 140 West Main Street, Wickford Village, North Kingstown.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019