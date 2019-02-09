WILKES-BARRE — Angela M. (Vitale) Kondracki, 55, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away due to complications of a massive stroke on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.

Born Feb. 15, 1963, she was a daughter of the late Mary A. (Smith) Vitale-Kishbaugh and Salvatore H. Vitale Jr. She was a lifelong resident of Wilkes-Barre before moving to Las Vegas in 2007. Throughout the years, she was employed at Kim's Kut N Up as a cosmetologist and was a member of the cosmetology association before becoming disabled several years ago.

Surviving are her stepfather, Kerry R. Kishbaugh, of Las Vegas, Nev.; children Nicole and Prince Mena, of Pawtucket, R.I., and Tyler Ortiz, of Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren Prince Mena Jr., Armando Ortiz and Amara Ortiz; brother Salvatore H. Vitale III, of Las Vegas, Nev.; sisters Dolores Brown, of Nanticoke, and Kimberly Vincent, of Las Vegas, Nev.; as well as several nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life which will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.

If desired, the family would appreciate contributions be made to Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses.