PERKASIE — Anne M. Comiskey, of Perkasie, passed away on Jan. 16, 2019, at her home. She was 86.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Bernard A. and Bessie (Dougherty) Comiskey.

Anne graduated from Kingston High School, Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Wilkes-Barre, and College Misericordia, Dallas, with a Bachelor of Nursing Education degree.

She worked at the Veterans Administration Hospitals in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Wilkes-Barre. She was employed by the Pa. Department of Health as a community health nurse and also a surveyor in the division of long-term care nursing home programs, where she was a field manager at the Lehigh Valley Field Office.

Anne was a member of St. Agnes Church, Sellersville, and served as an usher. She was a member of the St. Agnes Silver and Gold Club, where she served offices as president and treasurer. She was also a charter member of the BPW Club of Levittown.

Anne is survived by sister-in-law Betty Comiskey and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.

Anne was preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard and Thomas Comiskey; three sisters, Phyllis C. Jordan, Mary Louise Moser and Mary Beth Comiskey Rodriguez; and a nephew, Paul Timothy.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Jude Church, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top. Family will receive friends 9 to 10 a.m. before the Mass. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church, 445 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960, or to St. Jude Church, Mountain Top.

Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch St., Perkasie.