EXETER — Arthur "Art" W. Partington, of Exeter, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born Jan. 24, 1953, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Billy E. Partington and Jean Potkonski Partington.

Arthur was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer; brothers Robert and Ronald; and sister Debbie.

Surviving is his companion of 20 years, Nancy Padol, of Exeter; sons Arthur Jr., of Hanover Township, and Randy and Devin, of Exeter; daughter Page, of Exeter; sisters Billie Jean Goldberg, of Hanover Township, Sharon Park, of Plains Township, and Dawn Partington, of Plains Township; and brother Bruce Partington and his wife, Colleen, of Kingston.

"Sweetcheeks," you will be sadly missed by your family and all your many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may call from 6 p.m. until the time of services Friday.