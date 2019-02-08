EXETER — Barbara Jo Swanek, 76, of Exeter, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

After graduating Wyoming Memorial High School, she went to Perilla Beauty School before becoming a bookkeeper for Swanek Masonry, where she helped her husband run the business.

She was born in Pittston to the late John and Gladys Leppert Wilson.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Robert F. Coxe.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Franklin Swanek; son Franklin Swanek Jr.; his wife, Roxane Lee-Swanek; and granddaughter Lorelai Lee Swanek; and sister Bonnie Cornell and her companion, Douglas Trumbower.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Wyoming United Methodist Church, 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Revs. Harriet Santos and James Wert officiating.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, visit www.gubbiottifh.com.

Memorial donations can be sent to Wyoming United Methodist Church.