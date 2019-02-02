LANCASTER — Bernadine Inez (Whitman) Mulcavage, 79, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Charlotte, N.C.

Born in Luzerne, she was the daughter of the late Alec and Mary Uter Whitman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Mulcavage, a son, John Mulcavage and daughter Joanne Mulcavage, brother, Joseph Shulin, and sisters, Marute Shulin, Gertrude Naughton and Netti Stefanko.

Surviving are her children: Jaqueline Young and husband Bernell, Harveys Lake; Richard Mulcavage and wife Noi, of Thailand; Paul Mulcavage and wife Jennifer, of Delaware; Karen Mulcavage and husband Shahir Pawanchik, of Malaysia; Lisa Cleaver, of Harveys Lake; Lesley DeLane and husband David, of Rock Island, Tenn.; Thomas Mulcavage II, of Charlotte, N.C.; Carolyn Mulcavage and husband Andres Garcia, of Charlotte, N.C.; Andrew Mulcavage and wife Alicia, of Lancaster; 20 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sister Arleen E. Kardish, of Luzerne, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Parish, Luzerne. Interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. To leave a message of condolence for her family, visit www.betzjastremski.com.