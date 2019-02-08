PLYMOUTH — Betty S. Thomas, 91, of Plymouth, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Plymouth on Feb. 5, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Gwen (Jones) Ravert and John C. Ravert.

Betty was a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1946.

She had worked for Landaus of Plymouth, Clark Lumber of Plymouth and Coon Concrete as a bookkeeper. She was a lifelong resident of Plymouth who touched everyone she met. She was an active member of Pilgrim Congregational Church of Plymouth, where she was a treasurer for 32 years.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, A. Emmett Thomas; sister Margaret Evans; and brother Jack Ravert. She is survived by her daughter, Betsy Loskie, and husband David, of Plymouth; granddaughter Kimberly Madara and husband Edward, of North Carolina; grandson Christopher Loskie, of Plymouth; and great-granddaughter Brandy Loskie, of Hanover Township.

A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc., 114 W. Main St., Plymouth. Friends may call from 3 p.m. until time of service Sunday.

Interment is in Oak Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Pilgrim Congregational Church of Plymouth or Parkinson's Disease or Dementia charities.