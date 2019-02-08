PITTSTON — Carmella "Nellie" Argo, a lifelong resident of Pittston, went into the hands of the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Hospice of The Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore.

Born March 1, 1921, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Nina (Turoni) Argo.

Nellie was the first in her family to graduate Pittston H.S. Following school, she went on to work for Lee Manufacturing until her retirement.

Nellie was preceded in death by brothers, Nino Argo, Anthony Argo, Charles Argo, Samuel Argo and John Argo, and sisters, Concetta Licata, Lucille Argo and Nancy Virgilio.

Surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township. There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, from St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston. Those who plan on attending can go directly to the church the morning of the funeral.

Carmella will be laid to rest in St. Rocco's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

