KINGSTON — Carolyn M. Germak, 71, of Kingston, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Kingston, a daughter of the late John and Caroline Mahan Germak. Carolyn attended Edwardsville schools and Central Catholic High School. She was employed for many years in the Environmental Services Department at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and after retiring was a driver for John Simonitis Transportation.

She was preceded in death by her brother, John Germak.

Carolyn is survived by husband Arthur Robison; son William Germak and his wife, Julie; grandchildren Stephanie and her husband, Pat Gatusky, Matthew Germak and David Germak; sisters Charlotte and her husband, Robert Kachurak, and Ruth and her husband, Jerry Gronchick; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be 10 a.m. Tuesday from Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerby Ave., Kingston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Annunciation Cemetery, Pringle.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Monday.