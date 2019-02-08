SWOYERSVILLE — Elizabeth E. DeBold, 95, of Swoyersville, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was born in Larksville, daughter of the late John and Pauline Miazda Kratzer. She was a graduate of Larksville High School and had been employed by the local garment industry.

Her husband, Stephen DeBold, died in 1967. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Andrew, Peter, Joseph and Mary.

Mrs. DeBold is survived by her daughters, Marilyn and her husband, Robert Neal, of Jenkins Township, and Patricia DeBold, of Swoyersville; grandchildren Lynn Marie, Renee and her husband, Edward Bridges, and Robert Jr.; great-grandchildren Amanda, Edward Jr., Christian and Luke; sister Catherine Monchak, of Shickshinny; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday from Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerby Ave., Kingston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Dallas.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.