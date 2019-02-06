LARKSVILLE — Helen M. O'Boyle, of Larkmont Manor, Larksville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Nanticoke, Helen moved to Bucks County at an early age. Upon completing her education, Helen returned to Wyoming Valley. She met her husband, Joseph F. O'Boyle, and together they enjoyed over 65 years of marriage. Helen was employed at the former Pomeroy's department store, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, as the supervisor of the shoe department. Upon the store's closing, she worked as a teller at the former First Eastern Bank, Hanover Township branch, located on the Sans Souci Highway. Helen was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, Kingston. She and her husband traveled extensively throughout the world.

Her husband died Nov. 22, 2017. Surviving are nieces Judy Centak, of Edwardsville, and Colleen Zupancic, of Wilkes-Barre.

A graveside blessing service for Helen will be conducted at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in St. Vincent's Cemetery, Larksville, by Msgr. David L. Tressler, of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish. Arrangements are by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.