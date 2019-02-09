SUGAR NOTCH — Henry passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2019, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, after a brief illness and complications from pneumonia.

Born July 16, 1938, in Sugar Notch to the late Andrew and Tessie (Grabowski) Broda, Henry attended Holy Family Catholic Church School in Sugar Notch and graduated from Sugar Notch High School in 1957. After graduation, Henry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served from 1958 to 1961.

On Sept. 1, 1962, Henry and Patricia (Gilroy) were married at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Ashley and recently celebrated 56 years of marriage together. They moved to Wilmington, Delaware, in 1963 from Wilkes-Barre when Henry received a job offer from the United States Postal Service. He worked for the Postal Service in Wilmington and then the Hares Corner site in New Castle, Delaware, for a combined 36 years before retiring in 1996. In retirement, Henry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and detailing cars — his car or any family member's car that pulled into their driveway always left cleaner than it arrived. He also enjoyed rooting on the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles with family.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Broda, who was his caregiver for the last 12 years; his daughter, Trisha Moyer; son-in-law Jeff Moyer; and his two beloved grandchildren, Lindsey and Mitch Moyer.

Additionally, Henry is survived by his sister, Irene, and her husband, Stanley Dudeck, of Wilkes-Barre; and also his nephew and godson, John M. Broda-Knudsen, and his husband, Bud Knudsen, of Lewes, Delaware.

The family would like to express gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Christiana Care for the kindness and wonderful care Henry experienced during his repeated visits.

Burial arrangements will be private.

