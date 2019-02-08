LAFLIN — Jacqueline T. Corbett, 70, of Laflin, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born Oct. 9, 1948, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Cataldo "Ky" and Helen (Zgnanich) Tramontana. She was a graduate of Pittston Area High School. Following high school, she earned an associate degree from LCCC. Jacqueline spent the majority of her working life in the banking industry, where she worked for PNC/Mellon Bank and First National Community Bank.

She was a member of the Greater Federation of Women's Clubs, GFWC. She served as president of the West Side, then later president of the Luzerne County Chapter, as district arts chair and was a member of the past presidents club. Last, but certainly not least, she enjoyed volunteering as a tutor for kindergarten students at Dana Elementary and was a volunteer at the Hoyt Library.

Surviving are her fiancé, Robert J. Smith; sons Andrew Corbett and Brenden and wife Lee Corbett; grandsons Quinn and Liam; and sister Georgine Tripodi and her fiancé's son, Robert Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andy, and her sister, Kathleen Mirra. Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

Viewing hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at the funeral home.

A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.

Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience.

For further information or to express your condolences to Jacqueline's family, visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.