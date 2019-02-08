WILKES-BARRE — James Adam Kowalczyk, 79, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Celtic (Residential) Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Scranton on Sept. 22, 1939, he was the son of the late Adam and Marion Kelly Kowalczyk. He was a graduate of Exeter High School, and was employed in the local garment industry and in environmental services at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Wilkes University and Nesbitt Memorial Hospital.

He was an avid fan of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, King's College Monarch softball, and classic cars.

In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Colleen Ann, and brother, Robert. Surviving are his wife of 27 years, the former Donna Homyack; children, Sandra Wills (Kingston), Sharon Macosky (Edwardsville), Susan Pekarovsky (Kingston), Brian (Wilkes-Barre), Christopher (Madison, Wis.) and Amy (Exeter); grandchildren, Michael Kowalczyk (Edwardsville), Alesha and Kayla Pekarovsky; siblings, Delores Romanowski (Harding), Joan Campenni (Exeter) and Richard (Virginia); and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.

Memorial donations may be made to the .