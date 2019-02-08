DORRANCE — Jane P. Rinehimer, 75, of Dorrance, passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born in Mountain Top, she was the daughter of Minnie Koons Peters, of Mountain Top, and the late Lee Peters. Jane was a member of the Emmanuel UCC Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, crafting and traveling on vacation. Prior to retiring, Jane worked for the PNC Bank.

Surviving in addition to her mother are her husband, Ronald Rinehimer; their children, Rhonda Madigan and husband, Bob, of Dorrance, Melanie Mansley, of Harleysville, Ron Rinehimer and wife, Lisa, of Dorrance, and Jeff Rinehimer and wife, Carolyn, of Dorrance; her sister, Gail Peters Hart, of Mountain Top; and 12 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in the Emmanuel UCC Church, Dorrance. Interment will follow in the congregation's cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evening at the McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.