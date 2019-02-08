MESHOPPEN — Joanne (Garubba) Herron, 64, of Meshoppen, formerly of Pittston, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 2, 2019, in Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.

Born July 24, 1954, in Utica, N.Y., she was the daughter of John and Anne Salvatore Garubba, of Pittston.

Joanne was a graduate of Pittston High School, class of 1973, and had worked for Party Time.

She was like a "Dear Abby" to others, she would put her problems aside and listen to what other people had to say and try to help them with their problems.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her lifelong love for 48 years and her husband of 44 years, David G. Herron; daughter, Amy Benninger and her husband, Andy, of Meshoppen; grandson, David Benninger; sisters, Grace Garubba and her companion, Larry Niedzwiecki, of Harding, and Lisa Capizzi and her husband Sam, Harding; brother, Angelo Garubba, Pittston; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Thank you to Dr. Heim and Physician's Assistant Charlie Lubach of Northeastern Hematology and Oncology Associates, Dunmore.

Special thanks to Amy and Andy for their special help in getting Joanne to her appointments and to the rest of the family for their help and support.

Funeral services will be 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment, Memorial Shrine Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the funeral home. To leave a condolence message, visit Joanne's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.