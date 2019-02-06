BEAR CREEK TWP. — John Hogrebe, 82, of Bear Creek Township, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Celtic Home and Health Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. John was born in Wilkes-Barre on May 23, 1936. He was the son of the late Anthony and Olga (Pliscott) Hogrebe.

John was employed as a general contractor for many years, specializing in carpentry. He was also employed by Carter Footwear, retiring in 2001.

John had a knack for fixing things. He enjoyed going to antique tractor shows and repairing lawnmowers.

John was preceded in death by a sister, Olga, and brothers Robert, Edward, Tony and James.

Surviving is a daughter, Jacqueline Hogrebe; son Douglas Hogrebe and his wife, Chery; grandchildren Brandon and David Hogrebe; brother Larry Hogrebe; nephews Perry Hogrebe and his wife, Debbie, and Gene Hogrebe and his wife, Marlene; and nieces Christina and Cora.

A memorial visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. A blessing service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.