McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
FORTY FORT — Judge John J. Thomas, 71, of Forty Fort, died unexpectedly after being stricken ill at his home Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.

Born Jan. 4, 1948, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Thomas C. and Alice C. Thomas.

Judge Thomas was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Class of 1965. He earned his B.S. in business administration from King's College in 1969 and his Juris Doctorate from Dickinson School of Law in 1972.

John started his career in law as a public defender in Luzerne County and had a private practice focusing on bankruptcy law until 1992, at which time he was appointed as a Judge of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

A lover of nature, John enjoyed canoeing, camping and birdwatching. He enjoyed taking road trips and traveled extensively, visiting all 50 states.

His greatest love was his family.

His sisters, Miriam Noussair, Theresa Habib, Thalia Ann Thomas and Janice Joseph, and an infant brother, Charles, preceded him in death.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Marilyn Eglavich; sons John and his wife, Greta, of New York City, Edward, of San Francisco, and Joseph and his wife, Jessica, of Forty Fort; daughters Kathryn, of Forty Fort and New York City, and Jennifer and her husband, Henry Sucart, of Melbourne, Fla.; grandsons Johnny, Lincoln and Connor; brother Thomas C. Thomas Jr., of Forty Fort; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Celebration of John's life will be Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a funeral Mass at noon in Immaculate Conception Church on Luzerne Avenue in West Pittston. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

Memorial donations are preferred and may be made to .

Memories and condolences may be shared with John's family at www.celebratehislife.com.

Published in Times Leader from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
