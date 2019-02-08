WILKES-BARRE — Archpriest John Mason, 90, former pastor of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, Wilkes-Barre, fell asleep in the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

Born in Scranton on Nov. 3, 1928, to John and Anna (Rachko) Mason, he graduated from St. Tikhon's Theological Seminary on Memorial Day in 1950. In May of 1951, he married Doris (Daria) Millian of Old Forge.

He was ordained a priest by Bishop John of Chicago on Oct. 7, 1951, at Holy Protection Cathedral in New York City. Father John served parishes in Robins, Ohio; Altoona; Meriden, Conn.; Akron/Mogadore, Ohio; Yonkers, N.Y.; and Wilkes Barre. Upon retiring to Hagerstown, Md., he continued serving at area parishes in several jurisdictions. After the death of his beloved wife of 63 years, Father John moved back to his former parish of St. Nicholas in Mogadore, where he was attached. On St. Nicholas Day 2018, he became the first recipient of the Order of St. John of Chicago, honoring his 67 years in the priesthood. During his 1970 trip to Alaska for the canonization of St. Herman, Father John was able to visit the grave of the saint on Spruce Island. This became a special moment in his life. Father John's steadfast leadership resulted in new churches being built in Meriden and Mogadore. He was known as a kind and loving pastor by generations of the faithful.

Father John served as Dean of the Ohio Deanery for 12 years; as a member of the Diocesan Council of the Midwest Diocese for six years; and as a founding member of the pension board of the OCA, serving for 23 years. He was a National Spiritual Advisor of the Federated Russian Orthodox Clubs (currently FOCA). Father John was a member of the Fellowship of Orthodox Stewards and St. Tikhon's Century Association. Father John is survived by his children, Deborah of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; Gregory (Susan), of Lexington, Ky.; Tamara (Mark Kocsis), Long Beach, Ca.; Susan, Lake Worth, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Mary Susan, Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Katrina, Nicholas (Rachel) and Natalie (Joe Kennedy); step-grandchildren, Jason, Rebecca and Emily; and brother, Archpriest James (Patricia), Easton. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Doris, in 2014, son Serge in 2003, and sister Kathryn in 2017.

Visitation and services for Archpriest John will be at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 South Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, Ohio. On Monday, Feb. 4, visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service for a Priest at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 5, visitation will be from 8 to 9 a.m. followed by the Divine Liturgy at 9 a.m. Interment will follow a Panahida at 10 a.m. at St. Tikhon's Monastery, South Canaan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Tikhon's Seminary, PO Box 130, South Canaan, PA 18459, or St. Nicholas Orthodox Church Annual Parish Project. Local arrangements by Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains.

May Father John's memory be eternal!