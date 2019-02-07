WILLOW GROVE — John P. Prego, 72, of Willow Grove, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at home.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 28, 1946, and was the son of the late John T. and Marie L. (Gieda) Prego, formerly of Plymouth.

John graduated from Plymouth High School, Class of 1964, and Wilkes University, Class of 1968. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War, which included an extended assignment in Alaska. He was a member of PICPA (The Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Accountants).

John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jo Ann F. (Frizziola); daughter Alicia Walsh (Robert); son John Paul (Hilary); sister Dorothy Ashford (the late Alfred); brother Robert (Marie); and four grandchildren: Colin, Autumn, Carter and Brayden.

The funeral Mass is at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, in Queen of Peace Church (820 North Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA 19038). Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing beginning at 9 a.m. Monday at the church. The interment will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape May County, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Queen of Peace Parish at the address above would be much appreciated.