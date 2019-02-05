KINGSTON — John (Jack) Wenger, 79, of Kingston, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

Jack was born in Trucksville on Jan. 25, 1940. He was the son of the late Aloysius and Marion (Connor) Wenger and stepmon Marie Ann Wenger. He attended Kingston High School and St. Nicholas High School, Wilkes-Barre.

Jack married the former Genevieve Anskie on Nov. 22, 1962. Jack was a former employee of Martz Trailways, where he retired in 2002. Jack was a member of the Kingston Auxiliary Police for 15 years and he was certified from Pa. State Fire Fighting School in both standard and advanced classes. He also served with the Kingston Ambulance and was a volunteer firefighter.

He was a parishioner of the former St. Mary's Annunciation Church, Kingston, where he was an active member of the Holy Name Society and recently a parishioner of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston.

He loved to travel with his wife to many locations over the years including Europe, Disney, Vermont, Illinois, Tennessee, a Caribbean cruise and numerous day trips.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and brother Frank Wenger.

Surviving him are his wife of 56 years, Genevieve; son Christopher Wenger and wife Tammy, of Kingston; daughter Mary Wenger, of Swoyersville; grandchildren Kirsten Wenger and fiancé Joseph Maffei, of Pringle, Zachary Wenger and wife Haley, of Omaha, Neb., and Alexa Biscotto, of Swoyersville; and three great-grandchildren: Brooklynn and Luke Maffei and Gavin Wenger. He is also survived by brothers Thorwald (Bud) Holmgren and wife Phyllis and Carl Holmgren and wife Sandy; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerby Ave., Kingston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday in St. Ignatius Church.

In lieu of flowers, send contributions in John's memory to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18809.