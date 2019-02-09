TUNKHANNOCK — Johnny Ray Moon, 72, of Tunkhannock, more commonly known as John Moon, completed his life journey after a long battle with cancer. He died Dec. 10, 2018, surrounded by family.

John was born Dec. 7, 1946, in Norwich, N.Y. John grew up in Saratoga, N.Y., where he worked from a young age at the racetrack with the trotters. From there, he lived in many places like Texas, Florida, Missouri and finally settled in Pennsylvania.

John was many things throughout his life and learned he really enjoyed being his own boss. As the owner of several businesses, he was most proud of his involvement in laying the groundwork for the early days of cable television. After moving to Tunkhannock, he became a well-known general contractor in the area. In his early years, he was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. In his later years, he discovered a new passion within himself and became a practicing Reiki master, hypnotherapist and a reconnective healing practitioner. He was most at peace in nature, gardening and taking walks with his dogs in his woods and fields.

John Moon was the son of his late parents, Lloyd (Viola) Moon and Jean (Curley) Reed. He was also preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Cody Moon, and lifelong friend, Ginger McCollum. John is survived by his children, Karen Pruett, John Anthony (Paulette) Pruett, Eddie Moon, John (Donna) Moon, Patrick Moon and Zackariah (Hollie) Moon; grandchildren Skyla Moon, Chad Pruett, Carl Glenn, Kirsten Pruett, McKenzie (Brayden) Wilcox and Kailie (Austin) Hunter; great-grandchildren Ellany Pruett-Jacobsen and Addison and Layla Glenn; siblings Bob Moon, Melody Thornton-Giuliano, Carla Goodwin, Annette Batchelder, Michelle Brown, Billy Reed and Danny Reed; and girlfriend of 12 years, Susan Hurwitz.

In accordance with John's wishes, there will be no funeral services or memorial.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Cody's Final Ride Fund to continue the legacy of John's grandson, Cody Moon. Donations should be made payable to Cody's Final Ride Fund and sent to Citizens Bank, Cody's Final Ride Fund, 6800 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA, 19057. Our goal is to start Cody's Camp, a camp to teach kids to love the great outdoors, just like John did for Cody.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.