WILKES-BARRE — Joseph Anthony Stallone, 75, a native of Wilkes-Barre, died Jan. 15, 2019, in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, after a long illness.

Mr. Stallone was a graduate of Meyers High School, Wilkes College, Alfred University, from which he received an MFA degree, and the Van der Kelen School of Art in Brussels, Belgium. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era and went on to be a career artist with specialties in ceramic sculpture and decorative painting.

Mr. Stallone is survived by his wife, Charlotte Forbes, and his daughter, Alina, both also living in San Miguel; as well as a brother, James, and a sister Mary Haney. A memorial in Wilkes-Barre for Mr. Stallone is being planned for a later date.