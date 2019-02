Rev. Joseph Grzybowski, OFM, passed away on Jan. 24, 2019, in Massachusetts. He was born in 1923 and raised in the Miners Mills Section of Wilkes-Barre.

He graduated from Coughlin High School and St. Hyacinth Seminary in Granby, Mass. He served in parishes throughout the Middle Atlantic states, New England and Canada.

He was preceded in death by six siblings and is survived by a brother, Stanley, in Endicott, N.Y. He will be interred at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Baltimore, Md.