PITTSTON — Josephine Guasto passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2019, just two days shy of her 92nd birthday.

Born on Feb. 7, 1927, in Pittston to the late Francesco and Paulina (Saporito) Licata, Pipsy was a 1944 graduate of Pittston High School. She was employed by Pittston Apparel and then Ann Lee Frocks, Pittston, until her retirement. Always one to "tell it like it is," Pipsy was never afraid to give her opinion or tell you what was on her mind. She was an avid baker, known especially for her delicious ricotta cookies. Pipsy adored spending time with her friends, playing bingo and, of course, her trips to the casino. Above everything else, she loved and was most proud of her family and she made sure everyone knew it.

Josephine was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Sam (Porky) Guasto; parents Francesco Licata and Paulina Saporito Licata; sisters Caroline Licata and Nellie (Licata) Callaio; and brother Gaetano (Tony) Licata. She is survived by the apple of her eye, her son, Frank Guasto, and daughter-in-law Terry, of Pittston; granddaughter Carrie Ann Guasto, of Pittston; grandson-in-law Ed Philbin, of Pittston; grandson Jeffrey Guasto and his wife, Nadine, of Newton, Mass.; the lights of her life, her great-grandchildren: Nora and Maggie Philbin and Anthony and Sophia Guasto; brother-in-law Anthony Callaio, of Pittston; sister-in-law Josephine Genewski, of Edison, N.J.; and many nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to thank the incredible staff of Wesley Village, especially the staff in Partridge Tippett West Section and in particular, Lisa Ferry, for her kindness, dedication and never-ending care. Also, the family would like to thank the staff from Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Township.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday from St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.

Calling hours will be held prior to Mass from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the church.

Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience. Josephine will be laid to rest with her husband in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Township.

