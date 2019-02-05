WEST WYOMING — Josephine Kamensky, 86, of West Wyoming, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at the Meadows Nursing Home, Dallas. Born in West Wyoming, she was the daughter of the late Pietro and Sara Spitale Dimino. She attended West Wyoming High School and prior to retirement worked as a seamstress at the former United Pants Factory in Swoyersville, Smalltown Manufacturing in West Wyoming and Leslie Fay in Wilkes-Barre. Josephine enjoyed cooking, baking, bingo, camping, the outdoors, dancing, polka music and, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was a member of St. Monica's Church, West Wyoming, the senior center in Kingston and a resident of the Meadows Nursing Home for three years. She will always be remembered as a loving, caring and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her loving personality, huge heart, witty sense of humor and the ability to put a smile on everyone's face will be missed by all who loved and knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Kamensky Sr.; brothers Charles, Joseph and Dominick; and sister Florence Dimino. Josephine is survived by sons George and wife Penny, of Brooklyn, Anthony and wife Eileen, of Nicholson, and Joseph, of West Wyoming; and daughter Josephine and husband Paul Winsock, of West Wyoming; also her sister, Mary Razawich, of West Wyoming; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at Meadows Nursing Home for the care and love provided to Josephine and to her roommate, Lois, who loved and watched over her like a sister. Family and friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, Exeter. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Monica's Parish, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming, with the Rev. Peter Tomczak, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Pittston. To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.