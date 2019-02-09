HANOVER TWP. — Joy J. McCary, of Hanover Township, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Aug. 7, 1962, in Charlestown, W. Va., she was a daughter of Donald and Louise Ray Grocholski.

Joy was employed as a pharmacy technician at CVS Pharmacy, Hanover Township, for seven years, and also at Step-By-Step as a caretaker for the disabled.

She attended Exhaltation of the Holy Cross Church, Buttonwood.

Joy cherished watching her children grow up and loved to cook.

She was preceded in death by her aunt and uncle, Mary and Don Pauley; and maternal grandparents, Paul and Virginia Cottrill.

Surviving is her fiancé, Kevin Baran, of Hanover Township; daughter Tiffany McCary, of Hanover Township; son John Paul Thompson, of Hanover Township; brothers David Grocholski, of Florida, Larry Grocholski and his wife, Beverly, of N.C., and Johnny Grocholski and his wife, Kim, of Florida; niece and nephew, Mike and Beth Grocholski and Megan Grocholski; and her beloved dog, Callie.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Joy's life 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday from the Charles V. Sherbin Funeral Home, 630 Main Rd., Hanover Township.