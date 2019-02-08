MONROE TWP. — Joyce L. Lewis, 80, of Monroe Township, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Noxen, she was the daughter of the late David and Beulah Patton MacMillan. She was educated in the Noxen and Beaumont schools. Prior to her retirement from Offset Paperback after 23 years of service, she was employed at General Cigar, formerly of Kingston, Singer of Trucksville, and Child Welfare of Wyoming County. She was a member of the Noxen United Methodist Church.

Preceding her in death was her first husband, Howard Smith Sr., children, Deborah Smith and Howard Smith Jr., and brother, Percy MacMillan.

Surviving is her husband, Charles, of 25 years; children; Vanessa Burkhardt and her husband, Raymond, of Monroe Township; Lester Smith and his wife, Paula, of Spotsylvania,Va.; Shana Smith Hackling, of Monroe Township; three grandchildren, Laci, Hailey and Hunter; sisters, Freddie Fetchko, of Monroe Township; Rita Wilson, of Tuscumbia, Ala.; nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Noxen United Methodist Church, 3390 Sr. 29S, Noxen, with Pastor Val Rommel officiating.

Relatives and friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of services.

Interment will be in the Orcutt Grove Cemetery, Noxen.

Friends may call 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Nulton-Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 SR 309, Beaumont, Monroe Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Noxen United Methodist Church, 3390 SR 29S Noxen, PA 18636.