EXETER — Linda L. DeFrain, 68, of Exeter, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at her home.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Neil and Claire Covert O'Boyle. She was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, Class of 1969, and received her associate degree from Lackawanna College in business administration. Prior to her retirement in 2016, she was employed at Social Security Administration of Plains Township. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of West Pittston.

Preceding her in death were brothers Robert and Jack O'Boyle and sisters Catherine Milligan and Patricia Snell.

Surviving are children Tracey Hughes and her husband, Frank, of West Pittston, and Neil DeFrain and his wife, Christine, of West Wyoming; grandchildren Andrew, Frank, Justin, Krystina, Cody and Hunter; great-grandchildren Domonic, Ami, Frank, Justin, Brook, Hayden, Kolby, Bentley, Mia, Shawn and Kayleygh; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday from the Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Tennyson Rupnick, of First United Methodist Church of West Pittston, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Exeter.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive Suite 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.