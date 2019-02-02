Margaret "Peggy" Matosky passed away Jan. 31, 2019, at the age of 66, following a long battle with cancer.

She was the daughter of the late John and Johanna O'Brien, of Pittston.

Peggy was a devoted homemaker and very active in both her children's and grandchildren's school and extracurricular activities. She ran the administrative side of their family business, Matosky Masonry Inc., and was most recently employed at the Luzerne County Assistance Office, working with the LIHEAP program. Peggy also spent each summer working on Smith's Berry Farm in Carverton.

She had a love of sewing and frequently made beautiful gifts for her family and friends. She crocheted countless hats for donation at her oncologist office, Medical Oncology Associates of Kingston.

Peggy had a gentle heart, the kindest soul, and a smile that would light up any room. Her door was always open, her home was a judgment free zone, and everyone was always welcome.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jack; daughters, Melissa and Christina; son, John; grandchildren, Kendyl, Jacob, and Zoey; sister, Johanna Vodicka; brother, John O'Brien; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, from the Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Peter Tomczak officiating.

Family and friends may call 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.