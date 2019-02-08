SWEET VALLEY — Marguerite L. Kreller, 88, of Sweet Valley, passed into the arms of her Lord on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre on March 31, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Harrison Saraka.

Marguerite was employed as a presser for various garment factories in the area for many years until her retirement. She was a member of the River of Life Fellowship Ministries, Lehman. Marguerite enjoyed polka dancing and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Kreller, who passed away in 2005, and brother Joseph H. Saraka Sr.

Marguerite is survived by sons Pastor Kenneth Kreller and his wife, Loydene, and Bradley Kreller and his wife, Diane, both of Sweet Valley; daughter Charlotte Hess, of Benton; sisters Dolores Jean Nafus and Doris Saraka, both of Jackson Township; grandchildren Bo and Tracy Kreller, Justin and Stacy Kreller, Penni, LeeAnn, LuRae, Wendy and Mindy; 14 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by her family and her memory will remain forever in their hearts.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at the River of Life Fellowship Ministries, 22 Outlet Rd., Dallas, with her son, Pastor Kenneth Kreller, officiating.

Visitations will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service at River of Life Fellowship Ministries.

Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the River of Life Fellowship Ministries, 22 Outlet Rd., Dallas, PA 18612, or the Sweet Valley Fire and Ambulance Associations, 5383 Main Rd., Sweet Valley, PA 18656.

Online condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.