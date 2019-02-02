WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Martha H. Welgosh, 97, of Wilkes-Barre Township, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, while surrounded by her children.

Born in Wilkes-Barre Township, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna Mitkiewicz Karczewski.

Martha was employed at Penn State Belt and Buckle, Wilkes-Barre Township, and later as custodian at the Luzerne County Courthouse until her retirement.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony, on April 14, 1999; sisters, Bernadine Chesslock, Helen Isbel, Geraldine Everett, and Irene Brown; and brothers, Frank, John, and Joseph Karczewski.

Surviving is her daughter, Mary Ann Polney (Leo), of Wilkes-Barre Township; sons, Joseph Welgosh (Cathy), of Wilkes-Barre Township, Raymond Welgosh (Barbara), of Ashley, John Welgosh (Brenda), of Dorrance, Robert Welgosh, of Wilkes-Barre, and Anthony Welgosh (Carol), of Dallas; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Ann Marie Benoski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Monday at 9:30 a.m. from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.