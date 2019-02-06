PLAINS TWP. — Martin B. Birosak passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

Martin graduated from Plains High School in 1950. He was a member of the Army National Guard and joined the Air Force immediately after high school. He attended basic training in Texas and then went to Radar school at Keefler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was stationed in Okinawa and fought in the Korean War, being a crew member on B29s.

Marty was a wonderful husband to Margie (he called her Kush, short for her maiden name Kushner), always telling everyone that he loved her very much and she was the best wife he could ever wish for. He was involved with his many grandchildren, always hoping that he would see them graduate from high school. He reached that goal as they are grown and he is so proud of all of their accomplishments in their lives.

Marty was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Kozich, and his father, Martin A. Birosak. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, of 63 years; his brother, Colonel John J. Birosak, and his wife, Agnes, of New Mexico; children Donna Klug, of Harveys Lake, Sharon Lobitz and her husband, Dr. Stanley Lobitz, of Harveys Lake, Martin Birosak, of Wilkes‐Barre, and Thomas Birosak, of Plains Township. Two sons are deceased, Robert and Ronald Birosak. Also surviving are grandchildren Ryan M. Klug, of Kingston, Corrine Klug, of Allentown, Karlie Lobitz, of Miami, Fla., Shannon Landsburger, of Oklahoma, Sarah Birosak and her son, Theodore, of Oklahoma, and Amanda Breitenkamp, her husband, Edward, and their children, Hailey and Hudson, of Missouri.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, from Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Township, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 688 N. Main St., Wilkes‐Barre. Interment is in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dallas. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the funeral home.