MOUNTAIN TOP — Mary E. (Drum) Eroh, 86, of Mountain Top, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital.

Born on July 8, 1932, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Albert R. and Mary E. (Hill) Drum. She graduated from Newport High School in 1950. Mary was employed at Dolly Dress and several local dress factories before working at Manor Sportswear for 18 years, until it closed.

Mary was an active member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, where she was a Sunday School teacher and took part in many church activities. She was a member of the Twilighters and a former Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Over the years, she made many scarves, which she gave to others as gifts. Babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was one of her greatest pleasures.

She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of nearly 67 years, Donald P. Eroh; daughters: Denise Dean and husband James, of Dorrance; Donna Walck and husband John, of Dorrance; Doreen Oldershaw and husband Don, of Mountain Top; Darla Cadwalader and husband Kevin, of Manteca, Calif.; nine grandchildren: John, Eric, Erin, Tristan, Shane, Bianca, Lauren, Blake, and Glynis; eight great-grandchildren: Nate, Clayton, Layla, Aidan, Mikayla, Emma, Landyn, and Abbigayle; her sister, Marion Hildebrand, of Mountain Top; brother, Albert Drum, of Mountain Top; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers: Richard Drum; Calvin Fornwald; Raymond Drum; and sisters: Dorothy Kania and Ruth Ioanna.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 7768 Blue Ridge Trail, Mountain Top, with the Rev. Louis Aita officiating. Interment will follow in Emmanuel Cemetery, Dorrance. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Heller Funeral Home LLC, 633 E. Third St., Nescopeck, and from on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Emmanuel UCC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Emmanuel UCC memorial fund, 7768 Blue Ridge Trail, Mountain Top, PA 18707 or to the .

Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]