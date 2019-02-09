KINGSTON — Michael J. Partika Sr., 81, of Kingston, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Riverview Ridge, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born Oct. 25, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, son of the late John and Eva Borys Partika. He was a 1955 graduate of Coughlin High School and Luzerne County Community College. Mr. Partika served in the Naval Reserves and was employed as a security guard for most of his life. He was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Church, Wilkes-Barre, and sang in the choir for a number of years. He was a cantor and member of St. Mary's Byzantine Church, Kingston, for 13 years. He always said that singing in church was like praising the Lord twice.

He and his wife, Nancy, were married for 57 years last Oct. 28.

Besides his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his daughter, Eva, and her husband, Mark Meginess, of Hanover Township; son Michael Partika Jr., of Wilkes-Barre; son John and his wife, Pam Partika, of Kingston; daughter Nancy and her husband, Bill Pinere, of Delaware; son Alex Partika, of Wilkes-Barre; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Barbara Kost, of Minersville; and sister Sandy Lukas, of Plains Township.

Funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerby Ave., Kingston, with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Edwardsville.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.