KINGSTON — Nancy A. Phillips, 52, of Kingston, passed away Jan. 24, 2019, at The University of Penn.

Nancy was a member of St. Ignatius Church. She graduated from GAR in 1984 and earned a BS in business from King's in 1988.

Nancy and David were together 37 years. She enjoyed building Legos with her nieces and nephews. She found a joy in making and giving jewelry to others, playing Scrabble and reading novels.

Surviving are her parents, William and Rita Kuklewicz, sister, Maryann Schmid, Robert and Pat Phillips, brother and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation from 1 p.m. and Memorial Mass 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at St. Ignatius Church, 339 N. Maple Ave., Kingston.

In lieu of flowers, donate to National MS Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.