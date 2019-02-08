WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Nancy Griffith, 81, loving mother and devoted grandma, passed away at Little Flower Manor on Feb. 7, 2019, after a long hard fight to stay with those she loved.

She was born in the Stanton Hill section of Wilkes-Barre Township on May 3, 1937. She was the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Sabatura) Graylock.

Nancy was educated at the small school in Stanton Hill (off Casey Avenue) and the Wilkes-Barre Township High School. She married LeRoy Griffith in 1960.

Mrs. Griffith was employed at Sterling Tobacco (Wilkes-Barre), Penn State Belt and Buckle-Silco (Wilkes-Barre Township) and Cer-Tech (Hanover Township). She retired in 2002 to begin her greatest career as Grandma.

Nancy was a very strong, determined woman, never letting life's bumps and bruises get in her way. She was always doing something, belonging to many organizations and serving her family. Mom loved to bake and cook and prided herself in always providing homemade baked goods at the family home. She was known as "mom" to many people. Mom had a great love for life and loved to share her humor and wit. She was well-loved and had an impact on many lives. She enjoyed her summers at the beach.

Mrs. Griffith enjoyed many roles in her life: active member of both St. Joseph's Monastery and Our Lady of Hope Churches, PTAs, Stanton Hill Playground Association, driving the Wilkes-Barre Township Teeners to and from games, Wilkes-Barre Township Settlement Camp cook, Democrat Organization and mostly the American Legion Auxiliary Post 815. Nancy prided herself in her driving abilities and could be found doing doughnuts in a snowstorm.

Nancy's greatest role in life was Grandma. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy, endless love and will bring her eternal happiness. She loved them a "bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Griffith, and brother-in-law John Sipos.

Mrs. Griffith is survived by daughters Danielle Griffith and Nancy Gallick; sons Barry Griffith and Stanley Griffith; son-in-law Andy Gallick; and daughter-in-law Michelle Griffith; grandchildren Hunter and Shannon Griffith; and sister Charlotte Sipos.

The family would like to give a huge thank you to Little Flower Manor for its care and thoughtfulness.

We would like you to join in her celebration of life at 9:30 a.m. Monday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Family and friends may call for visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Patient Fund at Little Flower Manor, 200 S. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting Nancy's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.