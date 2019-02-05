WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Patricia L. Benedetti, 71, a resident of Highland Park Living Center, Wilkes-Barre Township, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Alfred A. and Evelyn T. Petro Litz. Patricia attended Grant Street School, Marymount Parochial School and graduated from GAR Memorial High School, Class of 1965. She also attended Luzerne County Community College.

After high school, she worked at the Luzerne County Draft Board. She then started and raised her family. Patricia was later employed by the American Independent Insurance Company and the Sunday Independent newspaper until its closure in 1993. She retired from the Social Security Administration in 2012.

Following her retirement, Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family, vacationing and dinner dates with her friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant brother and several aunts and uncles.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Angela L. Benedetti Marcinkevich and her husband, Edward, of Old Forge; son Dr. Dean V. Benedetti and his wife, Melanie Dugan Benedetti; grandson Wyatt Richard Benedetti, of Lutherville, Md.; and several cousins.

Funeral services will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dallas.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home.

Angela and Dean would like to thank the staff at Highland Park Senior Living Center, Timber Ridge Health Care and the doctors, nurses and staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided for their mother. They would also like to extend a special thank you to all of her dear friends from near and far away for their endless phone calls, prayers and their love for Patricia.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to Penn State University: Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852.

