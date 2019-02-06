PLAINS TWP. — Raymond Francis Kennedy, 67, of Plains Township, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at his private residence surrounded by his loving family.

Born Sept. 29, 1951, in the Georgetown section of Wilkes-Barre, Raymond was a child of the late Edward Sr. and Eleanor Thomas Kennedy.

He attended Coughlin High School but left prior to graduation to join the United States Army. Raymond served his country during the Vietnam War, stationed in Korea. He was attached to the Engineer Heavy Equipment Operation to use bulldozers to plow over landmines to give our troops a safe path to follow.

Returning home, he began work as a contractor with P&R Builders and started his own company, Ray K Construction. For over 30 years, he improved, built and remodeled homes in this valley until his retirement.

When he was not working, Raymond was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, camping and hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and showing them nature's wonders. Ray even loved to take his granddogs, Lucy, Moe and Baxter, for a walk through the woods.

Raymond was a proud member of the Plains Italian Club and the Owls Club of Hazleton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Ruth Constantino and Elizabeth (Boo) Kennedy; and brothers Edward Jr. and Kevin Kennedy.

Surviving are his former wife and friend, Deborah Kennedy, of Plains Township; daughter Kristie Vaccaro and husband Ron, of Plains Township; son Raymond Jr. and fiancée Jill Hall, of Plains Township; granddaughters Karlie, Kali and Keria Kennedy, all of Plains Township; sister Patsy Filipowich and her husband, Stephen, of Dallas; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express gratitude to Erwine Hospice and an exceptional nurse, Joyce, for the compassion she showed Raymond over the last days. Thanks you Joyce for everything.

A celebration of Raymond's life/Irish wake will be held from 2 p.m. until the lights go out this Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Plains Italian Club, 95 Union St., Plains Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, Voluntary Service Office (01/10), 1111 E. End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.

Arrangements are in the care of the Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Township.