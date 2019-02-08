SWOYERSVILLE — Robert A. Bobeck, 84, a resident of Swoyersville, died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Gino Merli Veterans Center.

Born in Larksville, he was the son of the late John and Stella Krzywicki Bobeck.

Bob was a graduate of Larksville High School, Class of 1953, and attended Mansfield University on a football scholarship. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Washington, D.C., serving as a Presidential Honor Guard to then President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

He retired from UGI Corp., Hunlock Creek, after 32 years of service. He was a member of the Local Union 262 and the Kingston Legion Post 395. Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed playing cards, loved attending his grandchildren's sporting activities and was an avid Penn State and Notre Dame fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers John, Louis, Daniel and sisters Olga Mizgala and Joan Sromovski.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, the former Barbara Wallace; children Brenda, of Swoyersville, Barbara Yankosky and husband Wayne, of Larksville, Robert Jr. Bobeck, of Royersford, and Brian Bobeck and wife Dawn, of Mountain Top; grandchildren Alexa and Tyler Yankosky, Robert III, Madison and Natalie Bobeck, Matthew and Kaitlyn Bobeck; and sister-in-law Mrs. Daniel Bobeck; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, from the Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home, 568 Bennet St., Luzerne. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. in St. Ann Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph Pisaneschi officiating. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Dallas. Family and friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the , https://www.alz.org/pa.