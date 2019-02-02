WILMINGTON, Del. — Thomas J. Ryan Sr., 82, of Wilmington, Del., died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in CCHS Wilmington Hospital.

He was born in Kingston, son of the late Matthew and Marie Cadden Ryan. He was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1954, attended King's College and served with the U.S. Army in Germany on a Howitzer Team. Thomas was later employed for over 30 years by the U.S. Postal Service.

Mr. Ryan is survived by his son, Thomas Ryan. Jr., of Dover, N.J.; and sister, Liz McGourty, of Bloomingdale, N.J.

Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday from the Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerby Ave., Kingston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Pringle.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of service.