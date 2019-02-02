Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty Lou Reeves a lifelong resident of Milford, passed away January 31, 2019 at Carle Hospital in Urbana. Betty was the second child, born to Dr. Charles "Doc" Jackson, DVM and Elsie "Jackie" (Wright) Jackson on July 7, 1923 in Grant Park. ?

As a young girl, she traveled the tri-states as part of a tap dance troupe with Marion Holmes. Betty attended Milford schools and was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1942. Betty married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Reeves on April 17, 1947 at her father's home. This loving family was blessed with two daughters and their families. Family members surviving include two daughters, Linda (Tom) Parrish of Fennimore, WI and Jackie (Jack) Lavicka of Milford; four grandchildren, Lynn Ann (Adam Arians) Parrish of Verona, WI, Todd Robert (Joanna) Parrish of Lake Mills, WI, Jami (Frederick) Yorsch of New Orleans, LA, and Justin (Jan) Lavicka of Milford; nine great grandchildren, Elizabeth Meyer of Madison, WI, Owen and Madelyn Parrish, Ariana Hurwitz of Lake Mills, Jahni, Jossalin, Jackson and Jaylin Lavicka of Milford, and Jagger Yorsch of Louisiana. Also surviving, several dear nieces and nephews and many close friends. ?

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and was known as "Nana" to all her grandchildren's friends. She was a resident of Autumn Fields, where she thrived and enjoyed social activities with her many friends there. She was a member of the Milford Methodist Church and American Legion Auxiliary. ?

Betty was an accomplished seamstress and knitter. She shared her artistic talents through ceramics, painting, and crafts. Most recently, she passed her days spending countless hours coloring, which she shared with others. ?

Preceding her in death, her husband, Bob, of 62 years; parents, Dr. and Mrs. C.A. Jackson; and brother, Gene Jackson; her siblings and in-laws, Nora (John) Wood, Gene (Martha) Reeves, Maynard (Helen) Reeves, and James (Rosemary) Reeves. Also preceding her in death, her nephews, Eric and Rodney Reeves. ?

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Betty's name to the Milford Swimming Pool, Milford Methodist Church, or . ?

A celebration of Betty's life will be held at the Milford Methodist Church on Sunday, February 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held Monday, Feb 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Milford Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford.

Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Milford.

