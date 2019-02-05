Dennis Wayne Skates, 80, of Watseka passed away on Friday, February 01, 2019 at Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka.
Dennis was born June 14, 1938 in Del Ray, the son of Lowell Wayne and Ruth (Austin) Skates. He married Kay Harries on August 19, 1961 in Watseka and she survives.
Besides his wife, Kay, he is survived by one son, Kevin (Kim Ann) Skates of West Carrollton, OH; two daughters, Kimberley Wright of Bensenville and Kathryn Skates of Carpentersville; one brother, Richard (Judith) Skates of Sterling; four grandchildren, Brett (Monique) Skates, Courtney (Wade) McGuffee, Darcy Skates, and Lyndsey Boreen; and three great grandchildren, Aiden and Angelina Skates and Alessa Hardin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Patricia Ann Johnson.
Mr. Skates was a member of Onarga United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school. Dennis worked at Uarco for 38 years in accounting and management where he played in the Uarco Golf League. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, coaching girls softball, and volunteering with the Boy Scouts. Dennis enlisted in the United States Air Force and studied Mandarin Chinese at Yale and went on to serve in the Air Force Intelligence Service.
Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Onarga United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Onarga United Methodist Church. Rev. Elizabeth Reis will officiate. Burial will follow at Onarga Cemetery with graveside military rites by Watseka American Legion Post #23.
Memorials may be made to Onarga United Methodist Church or donor's choice.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
