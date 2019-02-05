Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Elizabeth M. Lubben, 97, of Gilman passed away on Friday, February 01, 2019 at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.



Elizabeth was born January 17, 1922 in Winnepeg, Canada, the daughter of George and Florence M. (Sharp) Wagner. She married Ray C. Lubben on May 31, 1942 in Crescent City and he preceded her in death on June 23, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Russell, Doyle, and Duane; one sister, Evelyn; and one son-in-law, Dennis Henrichs.



She is survived by four children, Rosalin K. Henrichs of Bloomington, Lisa M. (Lloyd) Kemnetz of Chatsworth, William R. "Bill" (Barbara) Lubben of Gilman and David G. (Donnah) Lubben of Peoria; thirteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Mrs. Lubben was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Crescent City. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading and jigsaw puzzles. Elizabeth loved traveling, having gone several times to Europe as well as many states in the U.S.



A memorial visitation will be from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be made to Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth or St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Crescent City.



