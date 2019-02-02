Viola E. Noll-Paro, 65, of Watseka passed away on January 31, 2019 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. She was born November 8, 1953 in Ludwigshafen Am Rhine, Germany, the daughter of Herbert and Auguste (Reuss) Noll and they preceded her in death.
She married John "Jack" Paro on September 21, 1990 in Ludwigshafen Am Rhine, Germany and he survives. Also surviving is one brother, Michael Noll of Heidelberg, Germany; one sister, Sylvia Makoffski of Frankental, Germany; and one niece, Alexa Noll.
Viola was a member of the Sugar Creek Symphony and Opera Guild.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. funeral service on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Published in Times Republic from Feb. 2 to Feb. 8, 2019