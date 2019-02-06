|
Claudia Jean Murray 1934 - 2019
Loving and Devoted Mother
HERKIMER - Claudia Jean Murray, 85, a resident of Valley Residential in East Herkimer, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, February 5, 2019. Although our hearts are heavy to say goodbye to our beautiful mother here on earth, we are comforted by knowing our Heavenly Father, our dad and grandparents are welcoming her home with open arms.
She was born on January 8, 1934 in Herkimer, the daughter of the late Francis and Claude Carter.
On January 8, 1953, she was joined in marriage to the late William Murray at St. Joseph's Church in Herkimer, a blessed union of 44 years.
Claudia was employed by MDS for several years, where she made lifelong friends.
Claudia's faith in God guided her throughout her life. She cherished most of all, her children, grandchildren, family and friends. Her favorite place to be was home; her door was always open for good times, sad times, or just a chat over a cup of coffee. She always looked forward to girls' night out on St. Patrick's Day to have an honorary toast to her darling Irish husband, Bill.
Survivors include her two sons, Joseph Murray and partner, Mary Goodell and Martin Murray and wife, Maureen; two daughters, Colleen Jacquays and husband, Bill and Teresa Stubley and husband, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Mary Murray; her cherished grandchildren, Erika and Kenny Root, Samantha and Drew Brewer, Daniel and Summar Murray, Kaitlyn Murray and partner, Christina, Sarah and Jess Jacquays-Alberts, Hannah Stubley, Bill Murray and Benjamin Murray; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Mckenna, Dylan, Ethan, Peyton, Eliza and Iris. She is also survived by brothers, Eugene Carter (AZ) and Dick Carter (WI); sister-in-law, Leona Carter (NC) and Marge Murray, of Ilion; a special goddaughter, Sheila Brindisi, of Whitesboro; her extended family, Ann and Pip Noonan, of Herkimer; a special cousin, Verna Gydesen; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends; and her special puppy companion, "Joey".
Claudia was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Mary Hull and Peggy Vivlamore; brothers, George, Ralph and Robert Carter; her special friends, Clara Noonan, Nancy Deming and Teresa Moran.
In keeping with Claudia's wishes there are no public calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, Herkimer, NY, with the Very Reverend Mark Cunningham, Pastor, officiating. Following the funeral Mass, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Herkimer VFW. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Herkimer, NY, will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of the Vincent A. Enea Funeral Service, (next to NBT Bank), 527 East Albany St., Herkimer, NY, 315-866-1500.
Prayers and condolences may be sent to the family at www.vinenteneafuneralservice.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019