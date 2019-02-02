|
|
Connie L. (Peck) Madison 1965 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Connie L. (Peck) Madison, 53, formerly of the Town of Fairfield, died at the Sitrin Health Care Center on January 31, 2019, following a many year battle with Huntington's disease.
Connie was born on May 8, 1965, in Utica, a daughter of Joyce (Bronson) Lanphere of Herkimer and the late John C. Peck, Sr. She resided in Newport and later Fairfield during her early years and graduated from West Canada Valley Central School. Connie last worked in the Housekeeping Department at the former Van Allen Nursing Home in Little Falls. She received compassionate care at Laurel Lake Center in Lee, MA, and since 2016, Sitrin Health Care Center. Connie enjoyed the sport of bowling and playing Bingo.
Survivors include her mother, Joyce Lanphere, of Herkimer; two daughters, Sheila Madison, of Germantown, MD, and Shelby Herringshaw, of Herkimer; a brother, Keith Lanphere, Jr., and a sister, Colleen (Martin) Denapole, all of East Herkimer; and a nephew and niece, Benjamin and Bella Denapole. In addition to her father, Connie was predeceased by a brother, John C. Peck, Jr., in 2015.
A private graveside service will take place for her family at St. John's Cemetery, Newport, in the spring. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home in Newport.
Memorials may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or online at https://hdsa.org/.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2019