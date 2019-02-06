|
Connor Francis Gage A Loving and Caring Son and Brother
BURLINGTON, VERMONTT - Connor Francis Gage died unexpectedly in Burlington, Vermont. Connor was a freshman, studying neuroscience with aspirations of entering the medical profession. He succumbed to hypothermia and exposure to extreme cold temperatures on the morning of February 2, 2019. Despite heroic efforts, he could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Connor was the son of Ronald W. Gage, Jr., of Frankfort, NY and his mother, Dorothy Connor and husband, Dr. Norman Freund, of Little Falls, NY. In addition to his parents, Connor will continue to live through his loving brothers and sisters, Ronald W. Gage, III and girlfriend, Sara Annutto, Gerry Wiegand, III and his wife, Lynsie, Dakota Collins, Alexander Freund and Erica Freund; and his girlfriend, Claire Connolly, of Little Falls. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Ronald Gage, Sr. and his wife, Tina, and Donna Butler, all of Frankfort, NY; his maternal grandparents, John Connor, of Herkimer, NY and Ruth White, of Ilion, NY and Norman's mother, Dorothea Bitterlich; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Connor was beloved by all. He was a 2018 Little Falls High School graduate who was elected for homecoming court, was a key member of many clubs, including Boys State and several other school activities. He was a senior captain of the Little Falls football team and also participated in Varsity wrestling.
Connor's academic achievements led him to the University of Vermont. In his time there he was extremely successful academically. He pursued a degree in neuroscience while cultivating interests and skills related to the environment and outdoors. Connor was becoming a mentor to school children and volunteered his services to the UVM Bike Co-Op.
Connor was respected and loved by all and he loved his family and friends just as much. He coined many phrases, that to his family and friends are known as "Connorisms". He was extremely inquisitive and a conversationalist. He had a huge heart and knew how to make people feel valued. He was a natural born leader and could always see the other person's perspective. He was a man with a plan and even when his path in life changed, he persevered. Connor was honest, a straight shooter and called it how he saw it; to know Connor was to love Connor.
Connor's family would like to thank everyone for their support and love during this tragic time. Thanks goes to his extended family, who have come together to honor Connor. Thank you goes to the Vermont Medical Examiner's Office, the Burlington Police Department and the University of Vermont staff for the compassionate and respectful handling of this tragedy. Thank you goes out to all of Connor's teachers and coaches and friends who touched Connor in his short and promising life.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from the Holy Family Parish, corner of Main & John Streets, Little Falls, NY with Reverend Terence Healy assisted by Deacon James Bower. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Holy Family Parish, corner of Main & John Streets, Little Falls, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to the Connor Gage Memorial Fund, Never Walk Alone. Envelopes will be available at the church.
