Daniel W. Tinkler 1937 - 2019
LITTLE FALLS - Daniel W. Tinkler, 81, of Lower Paradise Road, Little Falls, NY (Town of Danube), passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Medical Center, New Hartford.
Dan was born on June 27, 1937 in Ilion, NY, the son of the late Reed E. and Madeline (Leonard) Tinkler. He was educated in the Town of Danube Rural School and was a 1955 graduate of St. Johnsville High School.
On June 30, 1962, he was united in marriage to Patricia A. Sadlon at the Paines Hollow Methodist Church. Together they shared a memorable 56 years of marriage.
Dan was a member of the Nowadaga Grange #1298, Newville, the Danube Sno-Drifters Club and served, at one time, on the Town of Danube Planning Board. He was also a fifty year member of the NYS Holstein Association and the Holstein Association of America.
A lifelong dairy farmer, he owned and operated the family dairy farm in the Town of Danube.
He was absolutely passionate about agriculture and farming, still driving tractors and tending to the chores until his passing. Tinkler Farms exemplifies his basic philosophy of life: Farm, Family and Friends.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his sons, Daniel (Andy) Tinkler, wife Laurie and John Tinkler, wife Vicki, both of Little Falls; and his daughters, Wendy Albrecht, husband, Michael, Ghent, NY, Laurie Roorda, husband, Kenneth, Little Falls and Suzette Bachor, husband, Michael, Boiceville, NY; fourteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Rosemarie Tinkler, Clinton, NY; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert S. Tinkler in 1980 and Reed R. Tinkler in 2015; and his sister-in-law, Sandra Tinkler in 2017.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapman-Moser Funeral Home, Inc., 42 N. Ann Street, Little Falls, NY with Lay Pastor Greg Sponburgh of the Paines Hollow United Methodist Church officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects at the funeral home on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and to attend the funeral services to follow.
It is the wish of the family that contributions, in memory of Mr. Tinkler, be considered to the Indian Castle Church Restoration Society, PO Box 172, Little Falls, NY 13365 or to the Paines Hollow Methodist Church, c/o Lay Pastor Greg Sponburgh, 3139 ST RT 168, Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes are also available at the funeral home for this purpose.
Online remembrances at www.chapmanmoser.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019