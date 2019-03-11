|
|
David H. Cole 1946 - 2019
ILION - David H. Cole, 72, of Ilion, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Utica, with his loving family by his side.
Dave was born on July 24, 1946 in Ilion. He was the son of Arlington and Mary (Dayton) Beauchamp. He was a graduate of Ilion schools and following graduation, he served in the United States Marine Corp. Following his service in the Marines, Dave served as a New York State Trooper, retiring in 1990.
Dave was a member of the Marine Corp League in Ilion, Ilion Elks Lodge 1444, St. Francis, Ilion Knights of Columbus, The Ilion American Legion and was a founding member of the West Hill Social Club.
Dave is survived by the love of his life, Judy Lennox; four children, Deborah Mowers, of Little Falls, David, Jr. and his wife, Sarah, of Ilion, Jodi and her husband, Alan Bard, of Cedar Lake and Jenny McEvoy-Stack and her husband, Tom Stack, of Fairfield; a brother, John Cole and his wife, Kathy, of Herkimer; sisters, Denise and her husband, David Bascom and Donna Beauchamp, all of Herkimer; a stepbrother, Mitchell Beauchamp and his wife, Gail, of Herkimer; and grandchildren, Jamie and Derek Mowers, Madeline, Jonah and Evan Bard, Trey, Alanna, James and Jasper Stack. Dave also leaves "The Boys" at JD's.
A Celebration of Life for Dave will be on Friday March 15, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Inc., 100 Otsego St. in Ilion. Friends may call on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers friends and family are asked to please consider donations to s at the Sitrin Home. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.whiter-hendrix.com.
Published in Times Telegram from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019